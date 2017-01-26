Stratford Star

Zentangle class offered at Trumbull Historical Society

By Julie Miller on January 26, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Zentangle-1-26The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will be offering a class in Zentangle for teens and adults on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2-4 p.m. Zentangle is a way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It increases focus and creativity and no prior experience is required.

Fee is $20 and all materials will be provided.

Instructor Jamie Johnson is a Certified Zentangle Teacher (CZT), with a PhD in art history and more than 10 years in museum education. Her blog can be seen at yankeetangler.blogspot.com.

Registration is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Email your name, phone number and number of registrants to: [email protected]

For more information, call 203-377-6620. The class fee will be payable on the day of the class.

Related posts:

  1. Historic nature hike takes place Nov. 7
  2. Trumbull Nature and Arts Center and Trumbull Historical Society sponsor CT Trails Day activities Saturday
  3. Hike through Beach Park
  4. Trumbull Historical Society presents History Ablaze — Trumbull’s Haunted Past

Tags: ,

Previous Post Catholic Daughters of the Americas conduct meeting Next Post Stratford Sister Cities Chorus holds concert Jan. 29
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress