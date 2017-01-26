Stratford Star

Couple accused of neglecting 34 cats

By Melvin Mason on January 26, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Two people accused of neglecting more than 30 cats at their Sedgewick Avenue home were arrested last Friday by Stratford police.

Catherine and Fletcher Graham, both 60, are facing animal cruelty charges following their Jan. 20 arrests.

Police said the arrests came after a month-long investigation into allegations of numerous neglected cats at the Graham residence.

Police said 34 cats were seized from the Graham home, all in some state of neglect.  

Stratford animal control officers cited the Grahams with 34 counts each of animal cruelty.

Both are scheduled to appear on Feb. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

