The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Newtown High, 80-54, on Wednesday.

Zhyaire Fernandes scored 26 points for coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs (8-4).

Josh Vasquez scored 13 points, Max Edwards 11 and Khalid Moreland nine.

Bunnell was 19-for-23 from the foul line, led by Fernandes’ 12-for-14 performance.

Edwards had six rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Brett Bodgowicz had five rebounds, five assists and five points.

Kwann Geer has six rebounds and six points.

Tucker Garrity scored 15 points for Newtown (3-8).