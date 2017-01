Stratford police have identified the woman who was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a car.

Police identified Carmen Flores-Carrillo, 64, of Stratford, as the woman who was hit by a car at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Longbrook Avenue. Police said Flores-Carrillo was crossing Longbrook Avenue near Patterson Avenue when she was struck by a car. The incident occurred on the road behind Burlington Coat Factory.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.