While many of their fellow Stratford High School seniors are anxiously waiting for college acceptance letters, Roula Kouvatas and Ndidi Anekwe can breathe easy for the rest of their final semester as high school students.

They can also get excited as they prepare to continue learning at Ivy League schools.

Kouvatas found out on Dec. 13 that she was accepted to Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Two days later, Anekwe was told she had gained admittance to Princeton University in New Jersey. The girls have become the talk of Stratford High for their unique achievements, gaining early acceptance to two of the nation’s best universities.

Anekwe, 16, recalls being very excited and screaming with joy when she heard the news last month.

“I was just so happy,” said Anekwe. “I just started screaming and hugging my sister and telling my dad.” She also put in a call to her mother at work, who, as you might expect, was also quite thrilled at her daughter’s accomplishment.

“My mom just started calling everyone,” Anekwe said.

Kouvatas’s experience involved visiting Harvard’s early acceptance website and refreshing the page frequently. She found out some of the best news in her life when she saw her name on the early acceptance list just after 5 p.m.

“Nothing was popping up and then it came up,” she said. “It’s still so surreal. It doesn’t feel real and it probably won’t until I start in the fall.”

As the tears flowed from Kouvatas’s eyes, her mother asked her if she was crying happy or sad tears. Once the elder Kouvatas knew, she began calling the rest of their family.

Both girls applied to the University of Connecticut and their preferred Ivy League schools last year, choosing to hold off on other college applications until later in the school year. But once Princeton and Harvard came calling, plans for other applications stopped.

Both girls have visited their future educational homes. Kouvatas said she loves Boston and Cambridge and the Harvard campus.

“The freshman dorms are all surrounding the yard, so your first year on campus, you get a solid foundation with the people that you’re going to be spending the next four years with,” she said.

Anekwe likes the Princeton campus, as it feels detached from everywhere else.

“I just really like that you [forget] that you’re in New Jersey,” she said. “It’s its own space.”

Kouvatas applied to Harvard as a math major, but isn’t quite sure what she will study once she arrives in Cambridge. Anekwe will begin a pre-med track at Princeton, studying molecular biology or sociology. She plans to become a doctor.

Both girls feel as though a major weight is off their shoulders, but neither of them feels that they’re coasting to graduation day.

“It’s one thing to be finishing up your senior year, but it’s another knowing what you’ll be doing next fall,” said Kouvatas, who plays the cello for the Stratford High Orchestra and the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra when she’s not doing homework.

Anekwe, who plays tennis for the Stratford High tennis team and volunteers as a tutor at Sterling House, said it feels nice to be less stressed. While she’s enjoying the last few months of high school life, Anekwe said, she’s thinking more about her future at Princeton.

“My mind is like past high school,” Anekwe said.

SHS Principal Jack Dellapiano is proud of both girls and loved to make the announcement.

“It’s pretty amazing. Not many schools have two people at this point who have gotten into Ivy League schools,” Dellapiano said. “There can’t be two more deserving people.”