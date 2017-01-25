For Lou DeCilio, last Friday was a day to celebrate change and a new president coming into office.

For Orna Rawls, last Saturday was a day to push back against the new president and fight against what she sees as the rise of an oligarchy.

A pair of Stratford residents spent last weekend on opposite sides of the divide that has risen from Donald Trump’s presidency.

Where DeCilio, the Stratford Republican Town Committee chairman, sees hope for the future, Rawls worries about the direction Trump will take the United States in during his four years in office.

DeCilio was among the thousands who attended Trump’s inauguration last Friday at the Washington Mall. DeCilio attended along with his son Dan, Ben Proto and Paul Mathewson.

While the day was overcast in Washington, DeCilio said the mood among the Trump supporters to see the swearing-in of the 45th president of the United States was good.

“Inauguration Day to me represents the peaceful transition of power, and it shows the world how our country is a model for democracy throughout the world. I was most excited to take in the atmosphere and be a participant to history,” DeCilio said. “I supported Mr. Trump throughout, and it’s exciting to see the candidate you support take the oath of office.”

Trump’s inauguration was DeCilio’s second. He attended the 2005 swearing-in of President George W. Bush.

DeCilio said most of the inaugural crowd around him cheered for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, outgoing President Barack Obama and former President Jimmy Carter.

“The person they booed the most was [New York Sen.] Chuck Schumer,” he said.

DeCilio said he didn’t see many of the inauguration protests on Friday, but said he doesn’t mind peaceful protesting, as that’s everyone’s right. DeCilio was disappointed with some of the signs from protesters, saying they were “vulgar.”

DeCilio said he supported Trump from the onset because “I believe we needed someone from the outside to come shake things up in D.C.”

“Some get hung up on some of the things President Trump says, but the political correctness of society has gotten out of control. I’m looking forward to getting our country back on track, and President Trump is the right person at the right time to do so,” he said.

DeCilio said he hopes Trump focuses on improving the nation’s economy, along with halting illegal immigration.

Orna Rawls does not feel optimistic about Trump’s rise to power. So she joined with thousands on Saturday in New York City to protest at the Women’s March. While the main Women’s March took place in the nation’s capital, dozens of cities across America hosted protest marches.

Rawls attended the New York protest with her daughter-in-law Ruth and her 7-year-old granddaughter Lily.

“I went to the march in New York because I feel our democracy and way of life is in danger,” said Rawls, a frequent presence at Town Council meetings and a native of Russia. “If people don’t rise, we’ll have another dictatorship.”

While there were some signs that she considered vulgar, Rawls said, many were humorous in expressing their worries about the Trump administration. But the signs were no more bothersome than Trump’s behavior, according to Rawls.

“I don’t think there was anything more vulgar than what Mr. Trump has expressed. We have a pretty vulgar president at the moment and a very angry population.”

The mood in New York on Saturday was “amazing” and showed plenty of camaraderie, Rawls said. “It was exciting to see people rising to fight for their rights.”