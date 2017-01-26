Mulligan talks flags, Shakespeare, Raymark

To the Editor:

Democrats want a Shakespeare Theater plan. Several times I’ve posted plans to fully fund the theater with diverse revenue streams, including town bond seed money. My plan is contingent on repaying seed money and all past expenses, while splitting future revenues to run various types of productions, with excess going to the general fund, to lower taxes.

Revenues include: grants, corporate sponsorships, licensing, ticket sales, video sales, and other revenues. I’ve shared ideas with former Councilman Matt Catalano, who has industry connections which enhance success. Many Democrats and Republicans plagiarize and neither gives credit to anyone except their own front people.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to build walls around the Raymark ball field dump site, inland and upstream of hundreds of homes and businesses. I’ve requested a copy of onsite EPA wells in and around the ball field and Contract Plating site.

There are proven aquifers under the Raymark Superfund site and to the northeast of the ballfield.

Two poisons in the Raymark 500 acres known contaminated aquifer cause poisonous gas, which can seep into basements.

I helped the Raymark Advisory Committee and EPA commit to 110 basement vent systems after raising these issues, which have at least one proven connection to brain cancer to a toddler, before the ventilation systems were installed.

Recently, I’ve begged the EPA, and the state Department of Health to do a survey about new health issues. While campaigning for Town Council I was mocked, for raising issues about 9,000 to 11,000 dump truck runs in which asbestos-filled dump trucks could tip over in vehicular accidents, spreading airborne asbestos into neighborhoods, businesses, shopping centers, public works, schools, or police headquarters.

The EPA announced Jan. 12: they now intend to use enclosed containers instead of dump trucks.