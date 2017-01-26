Stratford Star

Mulligan talks flags, Shakespeare, Raymark

By Stratford Star on January 26, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

When American flags become worn, faded, torn or soiled, they should be retired and replaced. The most common method to respectfully dispose of the American flag without showing disgrace is burning the battered flag in a special ceremony.

Democrats want a Shakespeare Theater plan. Several times I’ve posted plans to fully fund the theater with diverse revenue streams, including town bond seed money. My plan is contingent on repaying seed money and all past expenses, while splitting future revenues to run various types of productions, with excess going to the general fund, to lower taxes.

Revenues include: grants, corporate sponsorships, licensing, ticket sales, video sales, and other revenues. I’ve shared ideas with former Councilman Matt Catalano, who has industry connections which enhance success. Many Democrats and Republicans plagiarize and neither gives credit to anyone except their own front people.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to build walls around the Raymark ball field dump site, inland and upstream of hundreds of homes and businesses. I’ve requested a copy of onsite EPA wells in and around the ball field and Contract Plating site.

There are proven aquifers under the Raymark Superfund site and to the northeast of the ballfield.

Two poisons in the Raymark 500 acres known contaminated aquifer cause poisonous gas, which can seep into basements.

I helped the Raymark Advisory Committee and EPA commit to 110 basement vent systems after raising these issues, which have at least one proven connection to brain cancer to a toddler, before the ventilation systems were installed.

Recently, I’ve begged the EPA, and the state Department of Health to do a survey about new health issues. While campaigning for Town Council I was mocked, for raising issues about 9,000 to 11,000 dump truck runs in which asbestos-filled dump trucks could tip over in vehicular accidents, spreading airborne asbestos into neighborhoods, businesses, shopping centers, public works, schools, or police headquarters.

The EPA announced Jan. 12: they now intend to use enclosed containers instead of dump trucks.

George Mulligan

  • Joe Pedoto

    I love how George Mulligan takes tremendous personal credit for things without proving any viable connection between his ‘essays’ and events in the real world.

    That one thing – George’s rants – occur before another – decisions in reality – does not mean that the first event ’caused’ the other. Just because George goes to bed each night, that’s not the reason the sun rises in the East each morning.

    Let’s just put it this way: if George Mulligan knows how to revive the the ASFT and has told the TOS how to do it time and time again, why hasn’t that happened? In George’s world he always knows best and can easily solve all our problems.

    If he’s been such a great mentor to Matt Catalano as he claims above, why hasn’t Mr. Catalano said so? Why hasn’t Mr. Catalano put forward the “George E. Mulligan Plan” to rebuild the ASFT?

    Why doesn’t George ever get elected to any town position where he might seriously advocate for all his wonderful, amazing solutions?

    We all must be fools and idiots not to line up behind George and solve all our problems. I know that’s true because George says so…

