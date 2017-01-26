Stratford Star

LETTER: Say 'no' to legal marijuana

January 26, 2017

Letter-to-the-EditorNEWTo the Editor:

I sure hope Stratford’s elected state officials have the courage and the common sense to say nope to dope. While many lies are being told to support legalizing recreational dope smoking, the biggest one of all is that the tax revenue will help close our budget shortfall.

Q: When is the last time a tax increase closed our budget gap? All that would happen is the extra money from taxing marijuana would be spent on something else, still leaving us in a hole. Connecticut has a spending problem, not a tax revenue problem. Here’s hoping that Reps. Joe Gresko, Laura Hoydick, and Sen. Kevin Kelly recognize that the moral bankruptcy behind the desire to legalize recreational marijuana will do nothing to forestall Connecticut’s looming fiscal bankruptcy.

Legal alcohol is often used as justification for legalizing dope, as if two wrongs make a right.

But people drink for a variety of reasons — from being sociable, to raising a glass to toast someone. People smoke dope for one reason and one reason only — to get high.

Here is another question: Will legalized recreational marijuana attract a single manufacturing or white collar business to Connecticut? All that dope in our systems will do is make us unemployable.

Finally, this discussion is not taking place in a vacuum. Public health officials are reporting a record or near record number of deaths from drug overdoses. This plague, this epidemic has touched every community in the United States, black or white, rich or poor, male or female.

At a time of this great national carnage, how can anyone, especially an elected official, consider easing drug laws?

Jerry Cunningham

 

  • Fred

    I disagree with your position. You and I are both adults, what right do you have to tell me or anyone else what they can and cannot but in their bodies? The answer is simple, you don’t. I also disagree with more tax revenue = bad. Finally, those overdoses you cite are not the result of people smoking marijuana it’s doctors prescribing incredibly dangerous opioid’s which have an incredibly high likelihood of abuse. Also stop with the nonsense that people drink to raise a glass you’re lying to yourself by failing to admit that it’s all for one reason-relaxation.

  • Bobby

    Jerry,

    I want to address the points in your nonsensical, insanely out of touch letter.

    To start, I see you referring to cannabis as “dope” which immediately signifies to me that you are at least 130 years old. You should be aware that the terminology has changed since you were a teenager when Christ walked the Earth, and “dope” now refers to heroin– you know, a real, actual drug that really, actually kills people. (Fun fact: opiate overdose deaths have increased 248% since 2010– that dirty marijuana dope, still 0).

    I also wish to address your claim that tax revenue wouldn’t matter because CT has a spending problem (which I do agree with).

    Colorado, a legal marijuana state where people are smarter than you, did over a billion dollars in sales. Let’s say CT legalized tomorrow. Because CT taxes alcohol using an antiquated per gallon calculation that you probably love, let’s say the state taxes cannabis at the traditional 6% sales tax. If sales are comparable to CO, that’s 60 million dollars in revenue– over a third of the state’s 2015-16 deficit of 170.4 million. Are you seriously going to act as though you are against a third of the state deficit being eliminated just because the revenue would come from something you personally don’t care for?? I don’t play the lottery, but I don’t think it should be illegal, and you’re damn right id be upset if the books the state lottery pays for were taken out of our kids schools.

    I would like to address your contention that people only smoke to get high. On this, you are 100% correct. The problem with your argument is that there is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT. The only reason it doesn’t present itself to you as a “sociable” activity like drinking is because people have to hide and smoke behind closed doors to avoid legal trouble– or worse, complaints from dinosaurs like you.

    You also claim it won’t attract any businesses to Connecticut. Where do you think the weed would come from? It would just magically appear? It needs to be grown, cultivated, harvested, packaged and sold like anything else, creating thousands of jobs. Your other ridiculous argument about everyone having too much “dope” in our systems to work is inherently flawed just from a logic perspective– I don’t show up to work drunk everyday, or smoke cigarettes at my desk though it’s perfectly legal to buy them.

    In closing, I would once again like to remind you that marijuana has killed exactly zero (0) people ever. That’s great you’re worried about the drug problem in this country. Maybe if there were some other kind of harmless, pain killing plant available for people to use instead of dangerous opiates, things would be better. Too bad there’s nothing like that. Oh well.

    Time to get a clue. There is no putting Pandora back in the box.

    I’ll think of you when I roll one up tonight, buddy.

  • Joe Pedoto

    According to the DEA, close to half a million deaths EACH YEAR in America due to tobacco.

    According to the DEA, fatalities due to marijuana: 0.

    So which one is a deadly drug destroying lives?

  • Bob Daniels

    Jerry Cunningham,

    You are 100% wrong.

    Some of the smartest people I know – doctors, lawyers, scientists, engineers, mathematicians, teachers, business owners – smoke pot. Some of them have smoked pot for 50-60 years and are in great health, very employable and productive, and nowhere near as misinformed as you are. The black market for marijuana in CT alone is massive – hundreds if not thousands of sources unregulated and untaxed.

    The falsehoods you spread ruin lives and suppress perhaps the most amazing plant in the world – what else can you use medically to treat multiple conditions, a replacement for pharma poison, seeds with nutritional value, make ethanol, use recreationally…the list goes on!

    Everyone thinks it’s just about getting high but it’s not and you’ve been lied to all of your life!

    Wake up CT legislators – the time is now to legalize marijuana….unless you plan on building a wall between CT and Massachusetts;)

  • Brian Kelly

    Marijuana is not “dope”. By calling it that, you only make it that much easier for everyone to see your ignorance. Along with the anger and resentment you hold towards this natural plant and it’s consumers.

    If anything, you can say that booze is the real “dope” because it makes people do the dumbest things, often become violent, and then blackout and not remember all the havoc caused by the booze, like true “dopes”.

    Go ask your local street drug dealer for some “dope”.

    You’re not going to get marijuana, guaranteed!

    Fear of Marijuana Legalization Nationwide is unfounded. Not based on any science or fact whatsoever. So please prohibitionists, we beg you to give your scare tactics, “Conspiracy Theories” and “Doomsday Scenarios” over the inevitable Legalization of Marijuana Nationwide a rest. Nobody is buying them anymore these days. Okay?

    Furthermore, if all prohibitionists get when they look into that nice, big and shiny crystal ball of theirs, while wondering about the future of marijuana legalization, is horror, doom, and despair, well then I suggest they return that thing as quickly as possible and reclaim the money they shelled out for it, since it’s obviously defective.

    There is absolutely no doubt now that the majority of Americans want to completely legalize marijuana nationwide. Our numbers grow on a daily basis.

    The prohibitionist view on marijuana is the viewpoint of a minority and rapidly shrinking percentage of Americans. It is based upon decades of lies and propaganda.

    Each and every tired old lie they have propagated has been thoroughly proven false by both science and society.

    Their tired old rhetoric no longer holds any validity. The vast majority of Americans have seen through the sham of marijuana prohibition in this day and age. The number of prohibitionists left shrinks on a daily basis.

    With their credibility shattered, and their not so hidden agendas visible to a much wiser public, what’s left for a marijuana prohibitionist to do?

    Maybe, just come to terms with the fact that Marijuana Legalization Nationwide is an inevitable reality that’s approaching much sooner than prohibitionists think, and there is nothing they can do to stop it!

    Legalize Nationwide!…and Support All Marijuana Legalization Efforts!

