LETTER: Say ‘no’ to legal marijuana

To the Editor:

I sure hope Stratford’s elected state officials have the courage and the common sense to say nope to dope. While many lies are being told to support legalizing recreational dope smoking, the biggest one of all is that the tax revenue will help close our budget shortfall.

Q: When is the last time a tax increase closed our budget gap? All that would happen is the extra money from taxing marijuana would be spent on something else, still leaving us in a hole. Connecticut has a spending problem, not a tax revenue problem. Here’s hoping that Reps. Joe Gresko, Laura Hoydick, and Sen. Kevin Kelly recognize that the moral bankruptcy behind the desire to legalize recreational marijuana will do nothing to forestall Connecticut’s looming fiscal bankruptcy.

Legal alcohol is often used as justification for legalizing dope, as if two wrongs make a right.

But people drink for a variety of reasons — from being sociable, to raising a glass to toast someone. People smoke dope for one reason and one reason only — to get high.

Here is another question: Will legalized recreational marijuana attract a single manufacturing or white collar business to Connecticut? All that dope in our systems will do is make us unemployable.

Finally, this discussion is not taking place in a vacuum. Public health officials are reporting a record or near record number of deaths from drug overdoses. This plague, this epidemic has touched every community in the United States, black or white, rich or poor, male or female.

At a time of this great national carnage, how can anyone, especially an elected official, consider easing drug laws?