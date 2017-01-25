Obituary: Diane Lemieux Buda, 70, of Stratford

Diane Lemieux Buda, 70, of Stratford, legal assistant, seamstress, co-owner of Buda Plumbing & Heating Company, wife of the late Michael J. Buda Sr., died Jan. 20.

Born on April 5, 1946, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Milewski Lemieux.

Survived by two daughters, Michele Buda Pankowitz and Danielle Buda White, both of Stratford, four sisters, Sandra Rhodes of Madison, Barbara Frankel of Fairfield, Pauline Mudrick and husband, Warren of Orange, Suzanne Ajder and husband, Milorad of Delray Beach, Fla., sister-in-law, Helen Lemieux of Arizona, and several nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, friends, her dog, and grand cat.

Also predeceased by son, Michael Buda Jr. and brother, Arthur Lemieux.

Services: Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Stratford Animal Rescue Society (S.T.A.R.S.), P.O. Box 1371, Stratford, CT 06615.

Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, Stratford.