Stratford Rec. Dept. offers free movie night, other programs

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Movie at Flood Pool

Free movie night featuring Max on Friday, Jan. 27, 6:15 p.m., Flood Pool. For those swimming, fee is $1 for children under 18 and $2 for adults. Those sitting in the bleachers are free. Bring floaties and small inner tubes; lifejackets available.

Lifeguarding

Red Cross Lifeguarding Course runs Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., starting Feb. 4, at Flood Pool; $250 for 27-hour course. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Department at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street through Jan. 27. Six participants required to have the class. Books and masks included.

Art for preschoolers

Four-week art class for ages 3-4 with a caregiver Wednesdays, 4-4:45, beginning Feb. 1, Birdseye Complex. Register through Jan. 29, $40. Through painting, drawing, different art materials and crafts kids will be creating an expression of themselves.

Zumba/zumba toning

Stratford Recreation offers a new twist to the standard zumba class. Tuesday’s class will feature zumba toning, a fun dance class using light weights, and Thursday’s will be an easy to follow Latin dance class. These classes meet at the Baldwin Center Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7-March 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $90 for 16 classes. Register through Jan. 29.

Youth art lessons

Four-week class for children in grades 1-3 runs Wednesdays, 5-5:45, beginning Feb. 1, Birdseye Complex. A wide range of basic media skills are developed including painting, drawing, collage and crafts. $40 includes all supplies. Register through Jan. 29.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will be closed Jan. 31. Open Swim and Lane Laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Stratford community calendar

The Stratford Community Organizations Council announces the community calendar will be received through the mail shortly. Please keep this as a reminder of programs and activities, which are scheduled from January-August 2017. The calendar features a brief message from Mayor John Harkins.

Also featured in the calendar is Celebrate Stratford 2017 with a listing of the upcoming Town Festival dates including the Main Street Festival, Summer Concerts on the Green, Latin Music Festival, Forest to Shore Day, and Great Pumpkin Festival. The calendar contains information on programs offered by Adult and Continuing Education, Sterling House, Parents Place, Library, Recreation Department, Health Department, Senior Services, Stratford Houses of Worship, Boothe Memorial Park and many others whose focus is to create and enhance after school recreation, social and leisure activities. We welcome the Coastal Arts Guild of CT, Christian Science Reading Room, Help the Children Foundation and the Stratford Historical Society. Information on the Stratford Rotary Club may be found as well as information on the Square One Theatre, Stratford Junior Women’s Club, Sister Cities, Stratford Community Fund, Stratford Beautification Committee, and Stratford Visiting Nurses Association.

Extra copies in a limited supply may be found at the Stratford Library, Sterling House, Recreation Department, Baldwin Center and Town Hall. For information on the calendar, call 203-385-4052.

Harlem Globetrotter tickets

The Stratford Recreation Department has discounted tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters at Webster Bank Arena on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. Seats are limited. Tickets are $30 for corner section seats. Tickets on sale through Feb. 10 or until sold out. Tickets may be purchased at the Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. A portion of the tickets assist the Department’s summer scholarship program. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8-4:30. Tickets will be available for pick up on Feb. 14.

NCAA Women’s Regional Basketball tickets

The Recreation Department has discounted tickets for the Women’s NCAA Regional Basketball Tournament at Webster Bank Arena for Saturday, March 26, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. (subject to change). Seats are limited. The two session tickets are $56. Tickets on sale through Feb. 24 or until sold out. Ticket forms maybe obtained at the Recreation Department office 468 Birdseye Street and online at townofstratford.com/recreation. You must have a user id and password. Contact the Recreation Department for information at 203-385-4052. Tickets are limited and will be available for pickup on March 6.

Franklin afterschool program

The Stratford Recreation Department is accepting registration for the after school program held at Franklin School. The program is from 3:35-4:30. The program is free and is for children in grades 4-6. Grades 5 and 6 will meet on Monday and Wednesday while grades 3 and 4 meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The program does close on school half days, holidays and weather related closings. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Office at Short Beach. Program ends on March 30, 2017.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents on Fridays. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.