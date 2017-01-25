LETTER: From a January march to November

To the Editor:

Among the hundreds of thousands marching in New York City last Saturday were many Stratford residents. Billed as “The Women’s March,” the protest wasn’t just about women’s rights and the President’s objectification of women. It was really about democracy and civil rights, and the sense we all had that Donald Trump’s presidency is a threat to both.

Not long ago we here in Stratford faced our own local threat, when our civil right to a referendum was challenged. We fought hard to save our civil rights, and we won.

In Stratford, democracy prevailed. So it wasn’t surprising that many of our townspeople schlepped to New York on their day of rest to, once again, fight for democracy and for the rights that all Americans hold dear. But we can’t afford to be complacent, because as the saying goes, those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

In November – less than nine months from now – we will have an important election here for mayor. Democracy and civil rights will be on the ballot this upcoming November just as much as they were this past November. I hope and pray that we have learned our lesson.