Harden rules out mayoral run — for now

Fourth District Town Councilman David Harden plans to run for mayor of Stratford someday.

Just not this year.

While the field of mayoral candidates is expected to be large, Harden, a Democrat in his first term on the town’s top board, will not put his name in the hat for consideration.

Harden told The Star on Tuesday that he will run for a second term on the Town Council. Harden said he had thought about running for mayor for the past four months, but put his mayoral aspirations on hold until he gets more experience in government.

“I want to be more polished on the policies of the town and [learn more] about how the town runs on a day-to-basis,” Harden said. “I want to learn a little more and become a little more seasoned.”

Harden says he wants to keep the town moving forward “in a positive direction” as the Fourth District representative. He says things have gone well in his district, including a recent Town Council vote to make the town’s blight officer position a full-time job through the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year. He also mentioned having sidewalks in districts paved and economic development, such as the recently announced expansion of Two Roads Brewery.

Harden was one of six Democrats who won election to the Town Council in 2015.

Fellow Democrat Len Petruccelli, a former Democratic Town Committee chairman and current vice chairman of the Stratford Board of Education, announced Monday that was forming an exploratory committee to run for public office. Petruccelli has not announced what office he plans to run for.

Mayor John Harkins’ term is up this year as are all 10 Town Council seats.

