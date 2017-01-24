Sierra Nevada Brewing announces voluntary recall

On Jan. 22, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company announced a voluntary recall of select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a glass packaging flaw. The recall comes after quality inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, creating a risk for injury.

“The Department of Consumer Protection has been communicating with our Connecticut wholesalers who distribute the product to our liquor retailers, and we are supportive of Sierra Nevada’s decision to this voluntary recall to safeguard consumers,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris said. “Wholesalers and retailers are removing the recalled items from sale, and there are steps consumers who have these products at home can take to seek and receive a refund from the brand owner.”

The beer affected by this recall includes brands listed below with a packaging date that falls within the range indicated, AND code of “M”(Mills River), NOT “C” (Chico). All information can be found printed on the packaging or shoulders of the bottle.

Brand Package Format Production Date Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases) 12/5/16 – 1/8/17 Beer Camp Golden IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) 12/5/16 – 1/13/17 Sidecar Orange Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12- pack (cases) 12/5/16 – 1/13/17 Torpedo Extra IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) 12/5/16 -1/13/17 Tropical Torpedo 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs 12/5/16 – 1/13/17 Nooner 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs 12/5/16 – 1/13/17 Hop Hunter 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) 12/5/16 – 1/13/17 Otra Vez 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs 12/5/16 – 13-17

For refunds, photos of what to look for on beer labels, and answers to any questions, consumers may visit the website Sierra Nevada has set up at sierranevada.com/qualitymatters. Consumers may also call 800-596-7835 toll-free if they have questions or concerns for the company.