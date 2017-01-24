Stratford man charged with breaking into Pet Hospital

A Stratford man, traced by a blood trail, keys and a cell phone, has been charged with an October break-in at a veterinary hospital.

Nicholas Bruner, 31, of Eureka Avenue, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, on the strength of a warrant charging him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Stratford Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Pet Hospital of Stratford, 1185 Linden Ave., on Oct. 2, 2016. Officers found a broken window and blood on the windor frame, as well as a trail of blood on the floor, a set of keys and a cell phone. Police said the keys and phone were traced to Bruner.

Bond was $10,000. Bruner is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 1.