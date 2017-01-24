Stratford Star

Stratford man charged with breaking into Pet Hospital

By John Kovach on January 24, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Nicholas Bruner

Nicholas Bruner

A Stratford man, traced by a blood trail, keys and a cell phone, has been charged with an October break-in at a veterinary hospital.

Nicholas Bruner, 31, of Eureka Avenue, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, on the strength of a warrant charging him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Stratford Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Pet Hospital of Stratford, 1185 Linden Ave., on Oct. 2, 2016. Officers found a broken window and blood on the windor frame, as well as a trail of blood on the floor, a set of keys and a cell phone. Police said the keys and phone were traced to Bruner.

Bond was $10,000. Bruner is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 1.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford police: Two caught stealing from mailboxes
  2. Burglary suspects sought by Stratford Police
  3. Bridgeport lawyer charged with conspiring with Easton man to defraud homeowners
  4. Stratford man wanted in shooting arrested in Stamford

Previous Post Dunkin' Donuts manager charged with sex assault Next Post Sierra Nevada Brewing announces voluntary recall
About author
John Kovach

John Kovach


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress