Dunkin’ Donuts manager charged with sex assault

By John Kovach on January 24, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Fairfield man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen girl who works at the Dunkin’ Donuts he manages in Stratford.

Maher Mahairi, 52, manager of the Honeyspot Road Dunkin’ Donuts, was charged Friday, Jan. 20, with fourth-degree sexual assault.

A 19-year-old female employee reported to Stratford Police that Mahairi began making sexual comments towards her. She alleged that Mahairi then grabbed her from behind.

Police said another employee told them that he heard the young woman scream, and she told him Mahairi had grabbed her behind.

Mahairi denied grabbing the woman, according to a release from Stratford Police.

Police also said when they later checked the video surveillance system, there was a gap in the video for the time the woman claimed she was assaulted.

Bond was $5,000 and Mahairi is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on  Jan. 27.

