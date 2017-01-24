LETTER: Happenings at The Dock

To the Editor:

So I just noticed that there is new commercial development at The Dock Shopping Center. It appears that 40 to 50 parking spots are being lost to the Popeyes building, at least that appears to be the area which is now fenced off during construction.

I gather that this is something that was approved to happen by our town officials. I presume that those now-enclosed parking spots were at one time required in order to build Stop & Shop, Captain’s Keg, etc. and that the developers at that time would not have made more of them than was minimally required. I’m figuring that Popeyes would not have opened shop at The Dock for just drive-thru business (but I could be wrong).

So the pre-Popeyes development parking space requirement is reduced and safety and traffic flow in the complex’s parking lot means what? A better situation? Please fill me in on what I’m missing.

Please do not get me started on the subject of traffic at that major intersection.

Greg Carleton