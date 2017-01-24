A woman was killed early Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she was struck by a car on Longbrook Avenue.

Stratford police have not identified the woman, other than saying she was 64 years old.

The woman was crossing Longbrook Avenue near Paterson Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle around 6:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Stratford Police.

The crash occurred on the road behind the rear parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory store, and traffic was rerouted at Paterson Avenue and Carriage Place. The scene is roughly one-tenth of a mile from Stratford Police headquarters.

The road was closed while officers investigated the crash, and police are still working to determine the cause and if charges will be filed.

More details will be posted as they become available.