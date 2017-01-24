Stratford Star

Woman struck and killed on Longbrook Ave.

Crash occurred not far from Stratford Police headquarters

By Stratford Star on January 24, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A woman was killed early Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she was struck by a car on Longbrook Avenue.

Stratford police have not identified the woman, other than saying she was 64 years old.

The woman was crossing Longbrook Avenue near Paterson Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle around 6:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Stratford Police.

The crash occurred on the road behind the rear parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory store, and traffic was rerouted at Paterson Avenue and Carriage Place. The scene is roughly one-tenth of a mile from Stratford Police headquarters.

The road was closed while officers investigated the crash, and police are still working to determine the cause and if charges will be filed.

More details will be posted as they become available.

Longbrook Avenue is blocked as police investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman walking on Longbrook Avenue early Tuesday, Jan. 24. — Melvin Mason photo

Longbrook Avenue is blocked as police investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman walking on Longbrook Avenue early Tuesday, Jan. 24. — Melvin Mason photo

Related posts:

  1. Attorney charged with theft no longer works for Stratford
  2. Police chiefs' autocross challenge Sunday at Army Engine Plant
  3. Police warn residents after arrest for theft of package
  4. Expanded: Police expect second arrest on threats to Stratford school; Robinson informs parents

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Frances A. Briganti, 84, of Trumbull Next Post Health notes: Week of Jan. 23
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress