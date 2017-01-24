LETTER: For Stratford getting back to work

To the Editor:

After all the “excitement” of inaugural weekend, we’re eager to get back to work. For Stratford Network hosts an open meeting every month or so, and our next one is Monday, Feb. 6 at the Baldwin Center at 7 p.m. What do we do?

For starters, we inform ourselves, and organize in a positive, non-partisan manner to improve the quality of life in Stratford through political action. We began this quest exactly three years ago, and pledged to work towards three goals at that time: saving the Water Pollution Control Authority from privatization, bringing transparency to Town Hall budgets, and redoubling efforts to open the Shakespeare Theatre.

The WPCA remains unsold, a valuable town asset, its independent governance restored and its finances audited–no more skimming of revenues. Thank you, Councilman Mitzi Antezzo, along with Stratford Get Answers, with whom we partnered on the referendum petition. Town Hall’s checkbook is now online, thank you, (former) Councilman Mark Dumas. Budget watchdog (Bulldog?) Tina Manus was recently joined on Council by Scott Farrington-Posner and Greg Cann (who replaced Joe Gresko). I’ve now named four of the five Councilpersons who opposed the Mayor’s giant tax increase last spring; all were vetted and supported by For Stratford Network, publicly and in their election campaigns. That tax increase went through, of course, with the Mayor breaking the tie. But voters can look forward to putting heat on tax-increase representatives in Districts 1, 4, 6, 8 and 9 this year.

That leaves Shakespeare Theatre to address once again. For two years, we’ve had the Elm Street Theater Company waiting in the wings, after their proposal to redevelop the Theatre was unanimously recommended by the Mayor’s vetting committee but then turned down by his rubber-stamp Council. In the meantime, they’ve nearly completed renovations on the historic Wall Street Theater in Norwalk, raising over $10 million and costing that town exactly nothing. Several members of our Town Council have toured that building, as have some members of the Shakespeare Subcommittee, myself included. But Council Chairman Beth Daponte refuses to take a look. Please, demand that Council put Shakespeare, and Elm Street, on its February agenda.

Tom Yemm

Director, For Stratford Network