Stratford Library celebrates Take Your Child to the Library Day

By Stratford Star on January 24, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Library will celebrate national Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, featuring many special events throughout the day including crafts, games, a movie and a party.

At 10:15 a.m. there will be bear crafts. At 11 a.m. watch the movie Brave (95 minutes, rated PG). At 3, join the Somebody Loves You Teddy Bear Party with games, activities and refreshments; bring a teddy bear. The Teddy Bear party will include a celebration of Miss Soto’s Literacy Legacy book collection. The collection provides books about kindness and friendship to all Stratford classrooms in honor of Sandy Hook teacher Vicki Soto. During the Teddy Bear party, children can enjoy the book Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch, the newest Miss Soto title.

Other activities run throughout the day courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund. Join the Library’s Reading Challenge. Read with your children for 15 minutes and receive a goody bag while supplies last. Every child who visits receives a free book. There also will be a “bears in books” I Spy Game.

To register for the craft, the movie or the party, call 203-385-4165 or visit the events page at stratfordlibrary.org.

