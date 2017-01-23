Stratford Star

Obituary: Mary Caple Maiocco, 69, of Columbia, Md., formerly of Stratford

Mary Caple Maiocco, 69, of Columbia, Md., formerly of Stratford, retired medical assistant, wife of the late Richard L. Maiocco, died Jan. 15, at home.

Born in Bridgeport to the late William F. and Catherine (Thomas) Caple.

Survivors include children, Richard Maiocco Jr., and his wife, Stacey of Kentucky, Kathryn Dudzinski and her husband, Keith of Maryland, and Marie Gill and her husband, Michael of Massachusetts, 10 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Get In Touch Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 2144 Milford, CT 06460.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.

