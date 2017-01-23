Expected stormy weather has prompted Stratford officials to postpone meeting set for Monday night at Town Hall.

The Ordinance and Water Pollution Control Authority committee meetings and the Pension Board meeting set for tonight have been postponed until Jan. 30, according to Council Clerk Carol Cabral.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7:15 p.m. Monday night at Board of Ed headquarters at 1000 East Broadway.

High winds and rain are in the forecast for Monday evening and conditions are expected to remain that way until early Tuesday morning.