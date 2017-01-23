Stratford Star

Petruccelli forms exploratory committee to run for office

By Melvin Mason on January 23, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

A former Stratford Democratic Town Committee chairman is looking at throwing his hat into the ring to run for public office.

Len Petruccelli

Len Petruccelli

Which one it is, however, has yet to be determined.

Len Petruccelli, the current vice chairman of the Stratford Board of Education member and former head of the Stratford DTC, announced Monday that he is forming an exploratory committee to seek political office. However, the release does not indicate which office he may run for.

“It’s strictly [an] exploratory committee at this point. [I] want to keep my options open,” Petruccelli said Monday in an email.

Petruccelli has served for 16 years on the Board of Ed and has chaired all of the BOE’s major committees.

The press release indicated that Petruccell’s top priority is the 2017-18 Board of Ed budget. “to forward a budget to the Town Council that is in the best interest of the school system and taxpayers.”  

Rick Marcone, the town’s Democratic Registrar of Voters, will serve as the treasurer of Petruccelli’s exploratory committee.  

This year is expected to offer plenty of political news with the mayor’s seat and all 10 Town Council seats up for grabs. No one has yet to announce a run for mayor.

Stay with the Stratford Star for more information on this story.

Related posts:

  1. Primary day includes 122nd District vote
  2. Republican 7th District Town Council: Gavin Forrester III
  3. Scheck to challenge DeCilio for GOP registrar
  4. Sen. Murphy calls congress ‘complicit’ in Orlando shooting

Previous Post Stratford resident wins second place in Festival of Lighthouses contest Next Post CT gas prices drop a cent; national holds steady
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress