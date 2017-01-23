Petruccelli forms exploratory committee to run for office

A former Stratford Democratic Town Committee chairman is looking at throwing his hat into the ring to run for public office.

Which one it is, however, has yet to be determined.

Len Petruccelli, the current vice chairman of the Stratford Board of Education member and former head of the Stratford DTC, announced Monday that he is forming an exploratory committee to seek political office. However, the release does not indicate which office he may run for.

“It’s strictly [an] exploratory committee at this point. [I] want to keep my options open,” Petruccelli said Monday in an email.

Petruccelli has served for 16 years on the Board of Ed and has chaired all of the BOE’s major committees.

The press release indicated that Petruccell’s top priority is the 2017-18 Board of Ed budget. “to forward a budget to the Town Council that is in the best interest of the school system and taxpayers.”

Rick Marcone, the town’s Democratic Registrar of Voters, will serve as the treasurer of Petruccelli’s exploratory committee.

This year is expected to offer plenty of political news with the mayor’s seat and all 10 Town Council seats up for grabs. No one has yet to announce a run for mayor.

