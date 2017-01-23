Stratford resident wins second place in Festival of Lighthouses contest

Stratford resident Carolina Fontes came in second place in the Maritime Aquarium’s 15th annual Festival of Lighthouses Contest for her entry, “Cork Island Lighthouse.” She won $750.

The aquarium’s holiday lighthouse display ran from Nov. 19 to Jan. 16, and featured 13 large model lighthouses built by local artists, students and hobbyists. The contest’s winners were chosen by aquarium visitors. More than 6,700 votes were tallied in this most recent display.

Photos of all the winners may be seen at flickr.com/photos/Maritimeaquarium.