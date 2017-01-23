Stratford resident honored as 2016 Housatonic Marine of the Year

The Housatonic Detachment #1129 of the Marine Corps League (MCL) held its annual Awards Night on Monday, Jan. 9, at the VFW Hall in Stratford. The Detachment honored life member Richard “Dick” Steele as its 2016 “Marine of the Year.”

Steele was a combat fighter pilot who achieved a distinguished aviation military career. After a brief stint with E.F. Hutton Investments in New York City, he joined the Marine Corps at age 20 — right after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. He served from 1946-1946 in World War II and from 1952-1955 in Korea. As an aside, Ted Williams, of the Boston Red Sox, was his formation flight instructor at Pensacola in 1944.

Steele flew F4U Corsairs produced by Chance Vought in Stratford. Also, during his career, he flew the SBD Dauntless and AD4 Skyraider dive-bombers made by Douglas Aircraft; the SB2 Helldiver dive-bomber made by Curtiss-Wright; and the F9F Cougar jet fighter made by Grumman Aircraft. He achieved the rank of Major and received the World War II Victory Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the Asia-Pacific Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Following the Korean War, he resumed civilian life at age 33 to raise his family in Stratford. He continued to participate in Marine Corps fraternal activities.

Currently, Steele is one of the volunteers, who have been working for several years, restoring the Corsair at the Aircraft Museum in Stratford in one of the old Chance Vought manufacturing buildings at Sikorsky Municipal Airport.