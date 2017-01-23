The Dream Team (4-0) remained atop the standings in the Sterling House High School Basketball League’s Varsity Division with a 39-31 win over the Leprechauns (0-3).

Cory Babineau led the winners with 12 points

Patrick Browne paced the Leprechauns with 11 points.

The nailbiter, though, was a 36-33 win by the Tune Squad (1-1) over The Boston Tea Party (0-4).

Owen Home tallied nine points for the winners and Brendan Duffy scored a dozen for BTP.

In other varsity action, Foster Deak pumped in 15 points as the Gamecocks (3-0) topped the Storm (2-2), 52-47.

Grant diBenedetto had 15 points for the Storm.

And 1 (2-2) knocked off the Panthers (1-3), 38-28.

Newcomer Fabrice Pharel had 11 points for the winners, while Jocean Aquino scored 10 points for the Panthers.

The Panthers are made up of students from Bridge Academy in Bridgeport.

In the lone Junior Varsity Division contest, the Blizzards (2-1) snowballed Ballerz (0-3), 31-17.