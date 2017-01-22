Stratford Star

Stratford Street Sculpture event taking place on Tuesday

By Stratford Star on January 22, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Stratford Street Sculpture, operating under the Arts Commission, will once again adorn Stratford with 20 street sculptures. This year’s muse will be the Stratford Point Lighthouse.

The Stratford Street Sculpture Committee is excited for the exhibit.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Stratford High School students will share initial design ideas for all publicity, at a public presentation at Paradise Pizza at Paradise Green. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.   The public will have the opportunity to vote on a design to represent this year’s exhibit.

For more information surrounding this public street sculpture event , visit townofstratford.com/stratfordstreetsculpture or email [email protected]

 

No related posts.

Previous Post Wrestling: Bunnell Bulldogs led by Milfort at duals
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress