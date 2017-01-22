Stratford Street Sculpture event taking place on Tuesday

Stratford Street Sculpture, operating under the Arts Commission, will once again adorn Stratford with 20 street sculptures. This year’s muse will be the Stratford Point Lighthouse.

The Stratford Street Sculpture Committee is excited for the exhibit.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Stratford High School students will share initial design ideas for all publicity, at a public presentation at Paradise Pizza at Paradise Green. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. The public will have the opportunity to vote on a design to represent this year’s exhibit.

For more information surrounding this public street sculpture event , visit townofstratford.com/stratfordstreetsculpture or email [email protected]