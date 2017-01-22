Stratford Star

The Bunnell High wrestling team competed at the Guilford Duals on Saturday.

Coach Sean Sloat’s Bulldogs defeated Darien High and lost to New Fairfield, Guilford and Trumbull.

Senior Jason Milfort (195 pounds) went 5-0 for the day and improved his record to 17-2.

Junior Jack Barnhart-Sullivan (160 pounds) went 4-1 and improved his record to 10-3.

Freshman C.J, Newton (heavyweight) went 3-2 and improved his record to 6-5.

Bunnell will visit Masuk High Wednesday at 6:30/

The Bulldogs will be at the Doc Meyers Invitational in Rocky Hill on Saturday.

