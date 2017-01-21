People of all faiths will gather Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the Green in Fairfield under the banner of the People’s Climate Movement to “pray, meditate, and show support for people and planet.”

The third annual vigil on climate change, which follows actions by the Trump administration such as removing the climate change page from the White House website, is sponsored by Green Faith, the Fairfield County Interfaith Alliance on Climate Change, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fairfield and Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport. Organizers said in a press release that they are expecting “a diversity of environmental and racial justice, faith, student and other organizations to attend.”

Green Faith is a national interfaith organization that seeks to call attention to and bring faith-based action about climate change. Some of the themes will be clean air, climate justice, protection from severe weather, and good jobs in a clean energy economy.

The Rev. Amy Welin, interim rector at St. Paul’s and the Rev. Peggy Hodgkins, rector at Trinity, along with Daphne Dixon, local GreenFaith representative, and Jessica Wolf, co-convener of the Fairfield County Interfaith Alliance, are leading the vigil.

“Reducing the negative effects of climate change and assuring a livable planet must be our number one priority,” Wolf said. “We are gathering together as a multi-faith community to express our deep commitment to preserving our planet for future generations.”