The Stratford High and Pomperaug High boys basketball teams had both been involved in three straight close games, all decided by three points or less.

So when the teams met in Southbury on Friday night, it appeared for much of the night as if another close finish would ensue.

Clinging to a four-point lead with a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter, however, Pomperaug went on a 12-0 run en route to a decisive 77-54 triumph.

Stratford fell to 1-8 and Pomperaug improved to 6-4 overall.

“A couple rebound put-backs and we put ourselves in a hole,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller said.

Rebounds, turnovers, and rim-rollers that spun out added up to trouble in a game-changing third period, as the Panthers seized a 56-42 lead heading to the fourth.

The Red Devils led 15-14 after one quarter of pla,y and the game was deadlocked at 15 apiece late in the second before a 7-0 Panthers run, culminating with Thomas Satkowski’s 3-point play made it 32-25.

T.J. Green’s answered with a 3-point play of his own, cashing in on a baseline drive. The biggest lead for either team was just a couple or few points for most of the first two quarters. Pomperaug went ahead 34-28 at the break

“I think our effort was there for a better part of three quarters,” said Swaller, whose team traded slim leads with the Panthers in back and forth first half.

Pomperaug jumped out to a 42-32 lead early in the second half, and the Red Devils went on a run to pull to within 44-40.

Cameron Peters scored down low off a nice bounce back-door bounce pass from John Bike to make it a four-point game with three-plus minutes left in the third.

Swaller said a lapse in intensity allowed the game to slip away.

“Eight went to 12 and 12 went to 20 pretty quick,” the Stratford coach said of the Panthers building on its lead. “We’ve been struggling. This one obviously got stretched a little bit.”

Jack Ryan mixed finger rolls and outside shots to accumulate a team-high 21 points.

Green scored 17, Peters had seven and Connor Anstis added five for Stratford.

The Panthers were paced by Josh McGettigan with 22 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Chase Belden scored 15, Matt Wynne added 12.

“We’ve got to keep grinding, we’ve got to keep working to get better,” Swaller said.