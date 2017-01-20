The Bunnell Lady Bulldogs fell to SWC-foe New Fairfield, 46-18, in a girls basketball game in Stratford on Friday.

After a 6-0 start to the season, the Bulldogs have lost six consecutive games.

“We’re very young,” said Bunnell coach Cheri Eleazer. “It’s what they make of it, how bad they want it. We haven’t had a strong presence here in woman’s basketball in the past, so we are rebuilding the foundation.”

Amanda Zdru and Alyssa Wright led the Bulldogs with five points a piece while Sydney Gouveia led the Rebels with 19 points.