Bunnell High freshman wrestler Julian DeMatteo hit the mats three times in a home dual meet against Pomperaug of Southbury.

DeMatteo wrestled varsity and junior varsity matches against the Panthers, and a second varsity match against Watertown’s lone competitor, who travels and competes along with the Panthers.

“Right now, that’s what it’s all about for them. They just need experience,” Bunnell first-year coach Sean Sloat said after his young varsity squad dropped a hard-fought 38-36 decision to the Panthers. “We’ve got a young team. We’ve got some solid freshmen coming up.”

With 11 combined freshmen and sophomores in the fold, and hopes to get a youth feeder program started, Sloat is on a mission to make the Bulldogs a top team in the South-West Conference in the next handful of years.

Sloat wants to make sure there are better campaigns ahead. He previously coached in Trumbull’s youth wrestling organization, and has the goal of getting a feeder program started in Stratford, which will benefit both the Bunnell and Stratford High teams.

For now, the Bulldogs are building — something that holds true both for the program as a whole and when it comes to individual competitors establishing themselves.

“Our biggest focus is making sure everyone has a solid foundation,” Sloat said. “When you’re building a house you need a solid foundation.”

And Sloat and company are hoping to build a powerhouse in the not too distant future. It’s not as much about winning and losing, as Sloat hopes it will be down the road.

“We’re having a blast. The kids are having fun,” he said.

But the Bulldogs are getting a taste of success throughout their early-stages building process,despite only one win as a team through the first half of the season.

Sean Abner, a freshman in the 138-pound weight division, pinned Pomperaug’s Dan Germain in 2:27. Coming into the week, Abner had lost only twice in his first 10 varsity matches to begin his career.

“He’s just quick and aggressive,” Sloat said of Abner.

Giancarlo Barbalinardo, one of Bunnell’s two seniors, scored an 11-1 major decision over Greg Gulick at 160.