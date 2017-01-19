With all of the playing parts to her game already nicely assembled, Weston High sophomore Katie Orifice has quickly turned herself into the quintessential point guard. She plays the ball well off of both hands; can drive through defenses; dishes off passes accurately, and can rattle an opponent in the Wildcat’s very aggressive half-court trapping defense.

Orifice scored 26 points on Tuesday night, pouring in 20 alone in the first quarter as Weston earned its ninth win of the season with a 55-27 South-West Conference win over Stratford.

Without a deep bench, Red Devil coach Cliff LaRose’s team has struggled all year long. The effort is there every night, which pleases LaRose. Scoring points along with yielding too many have been the downfall.

“Our kids work hard in every game,” said LaRose, following his team’s eighth consecutive loss. “Tonight, we ran into another very good team in our league. I think they’ll be one of the final eight when our conference playoffs come along.”

With Orifice leading the break and forcing turnovers (Stratford had nine in the first quarter and 27 on the night), the Trojans raced out to a 24-3 first-quarter lead. They led 34-12 at the break and 47-16 after three quarters.

“Katie is one of those kids who plays the game year round,” said Weston coach Dan Rosen. “She plays AAU ball and even plays in a men’s league with her father. She came off the bench last year and averaged 12 points a game. With tonight’s total, she’s pushed herself over the 20-point per game average.”

Along with her 26 points, Orifice also had 10 steals. She got scoring help from freshman Kate Joyce, who had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Stratford was led by Julia Torreso, who had 13 points and knocked down three 3-pointers. Cora Martonek chipped in with seven points and Tania McBroom had five, along with 14 of Stratford’s 40 rebounds.

“Tania had the kind of game tonight that we’ve been looking for from her all season long,” LaRose said. “Those were the hardest earned five points that a player can get.”

Weston converted 22 of 58 shots from the field, while Stratford made 8 out of 43. Weston pulled down 42 rebounds and committed only 11 turnovers.

“We’re playing very well right now for such a young team,” said Rosen, who doesn’t have a senior on the team. “I thought we did a very nice job with our half-court trap. We kept tying them up and forcing turnovers.”

“We had a couple of kids get injured tonight and we certainly can’t afford that to happen,” said LaRose, whose team met Harding on Wednesday night and will take on Pomperaug this Friday night. Both games are at the Needham Gym.