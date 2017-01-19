Helping people through literacy

Residents have a chance to make a difference in someone else’s life.

According to the Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut, based in Milford, more than 15,000 people in Milford and Stratford are without a high school diploma. There are more than 1,600 adults who are not fluent in English. There are 53 non-English languages spoken in these cities.

Residents can help out by becoming literacy tutors. Classes in tutor training for English as a Second Language and Basic Literacy are coming up.

Tutor training classes in Milford will be held at Fannie Beach Community Center, 16 Dixon Street, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22.

Classes in Stratford will be held at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 21 and 28 and March 7, 14.

Volunteer tutors will be shown techniques to assist Basic Literacy and ESL students with dialogue, listening comprehension, oral fluency, phonics, reading comprehension and writing skills. No previous teaching experience is required.

The training empowers regular people to make a big difference in someone’s life. We have seen non-English speaking residents use the local resources offered at the literacy center to slowly and steadily master the language and begin to find a voice that they need to flourish here. Some of their stories bring tears to your eyes: Some are people who grew up in third world countries where they did not have the chance to read and write. They struggled just to survive. Here, they have the chance to not only learn these skills, but they have used their newfound writing skills to share their stories and to let people here know what life is like in other parts of the world.

All prospective literacy tutors will be interviewed in advance.

For further information, call the literacy office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 203-878-4800 or stop by the Stratford Library Satellite Office on Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon or 3 to 5 p.m.

Those interested in working with students preparing for their General Equivalency Diploma examination, or those who prefer to help adult students with basic literacy skills, may call the office to schedule an orientation meeting.

Literacy Volunteers is part of the ProLiteracy network of adult basic education and literacy programs. ProLiteracy is working with its member programs to raise awareness of available ESL services.

“Non-English speakers in the U.S. can fall behind in education or employment in an already challenging job market,” said David C. Harvey, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Language barriers can also prevent them from understanding important financial, educational, health care, employment or legal rights issues. By raising awareness of our members’ ESL programs, adults in need will know where to find resources that can help them gain skills to address everyday matters.”

ProLiteracy, based in Syracuse, N.Y., champions the power of literacy to improve the lives of adults and their families, communities, and societies.