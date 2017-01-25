The Trumbull Senior Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m.

Upcoming events in February

Coffee Talk with Kaitlin — Every Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Join Kaitlin on Thursday mornings for a morning of conversation, relaxation, and great coffee in the Snack Bar. Bring a news story or a joke and make new friends. Coffee and snacks served. Kaitlin is a senior at Sacred Heart University studying Social Work.

Drop In Computer Help — Every Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Computer not working? Tablet misbehaving? Is your phone acting up? If you have questions, we have answers. Our crack team of geeks will be happy to give you some one-on-one assistance to get your devices up and running to peak perfection. There is a $2 suggested donation for this service.

Computer Tutor: One on One Sessions — Cathleen Lindstrom. Every Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Spots fill quickly. The cost is a suggested donation of $5 for non-residents.

How to send emails/photos

How to create a spreadsheet or lists

What programs to use for letter writing and/or flyers.

How to use the internet, social media

How to do almost anything.

Nutrition for Older Adults — Wednesday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. Jenna Hourani, registered Dietitian from ShopRite in Shelton, and Teresa Cryan, Wellness Nurse, will present about the importance of nutrition and how it relates to health.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature Film: Still Alice. This film tells the story of Alice Howland, a linguistics professor, mother, and wife who is diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association states that Still Alice helps bring awareness to end the stigma attached with this disease. Starring: Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart, Alec Baldwin.

NOTE: Movies are subject to change due to availability.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our February birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by Synergy Home Care.

Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission Meeting — Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Meetings are held in the Nichols Room located in Town Hall and are open to the public.

Bingo — Friday, Feb. 24, 1-2:30 p.m. Prizes and refreshments. Seating is limited. Sponsored by the Trumbull Senior Commission and Synergy Home Care.

Mark Albertson Presents — Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m. America’s Founding Document, explaining the Declaration of Independence. This wonderful American contribution to political literature is America’s Article of Faith.

Lunch and Learn — Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters, Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss and/or behavioral changes, it’s time to learn the facts. This interactive workshop, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, provides education about early detention of Alzheimer’s disease and information to plan for the future. Lunch will be sponsored by Maefair Health Care Center.

Fun with Beads — Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m. This workshop is for beginners to advanced jewelry makers. Bring your own jewelry in for repairs and/or make new items. Beads are not included, but are available for purchase. Make new items such as necklaces, earrings and bracelets. $5 per class, includes instructions and repairs.

Day Trips in February

Trumbull Historical Society and Romanacci Pizza Bar — Thursday, Feb. 16. Join us for a guided tour at the Trumbull Historical Society. Donations are always welcomed. After the tour, enjoy lunch at one of our favorite restaurants in town, Romanacci Pizza Bar. Romanacci Pizza Bar catered the delicious lunch at our holiday party in December. Feel free to stop by the front desk for a menu. Maximum of 14 people. Be sure to RSVP by calling 203-452-5137.

Knights of Columbus Museum and Cracker Barrel Restaurant — Wednesday, Feb. 22. Take a trip to the Knights of Columbus Museum in New Haven. Stop by their gift shop on the way out. Enjoy lunch at Cracker Barrel Restaurant. Make sure you check out their famous Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. The cost of admission to the museum is free. Donations are always welcomed. Be sure to stop by the front desk for a menu. To RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

Weekly Shopping Trips

Thursday, Feb. 2 — Stew Leonard’s in Norwalk

Thursday, Feb. 9 — Trumbull Mall

Thursday, Feb. 23 — Walmart and Duchess Restaurant in Shelton