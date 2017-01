The Bunnell High wrestling team lost to Newtown High, 69-12, on Wednesday.

Jason Milfort won by fall at 195 pounds to improve to 12-2 on the season.

Jack Barnhart-Sullivan was awarded a forfeit at 160 pounds.

The Bulldogs will next compete on Saturday at the Guilford Duals, where they will face Guilford, Darien, New Fairfield, Haddam-Killingworth and Trumbull.