Might Connecticut join the ranks of states that allow for recreational use of marijuana? Or will the idea go up in smoke?

While some would like to see marijuana made legal in the Nutmeg State, lawmakers representing Stratford are not so high on the idea.

Connecticut is considering following in the footsteps of seven other states in legalizing marijuana for recreational use and having it taxed. The prospect of adding more money to state coffers in need of money is a big reason why.

The state House of Representatives will soon weigh House Bill 5539, sponsored by a group of 17 state representatives, while the state Senate will review Senate Bill 11, sponsored by state Sen. Martin Looney, a Democrat representing New Haven. Both bills are currently in the Joint Committee on the Judiciary. The House version would restrict sales to people 21 years of age and older and would provide for “drug awareness education, substance abuse treatment and efforts to curb abuse of opiates and other harmful substances.” It would also have it so that the state’s eight licensed dispensaries would have the first access to recreational licensing.

If approved, Connecticut would join a growing list of states that allow for marijuana to be sold legally and taxed. Last fall, neighboring Massachusetts, California and Nevada approved similar measures.

Connecticut legalized marijuana for medical use in May 2012. The state has eight medical marijuana dispensaries, including Southern CT Wellness & Healing in Milford.

Lawmakers: Not so fast

Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, said he has not made up his mind on recreational marijuana legalization. He’s also of the belief that the current proposed legislation may not make it out of committee.

While some are looking at marijuana legalization as a way to fill state coffers with much-needed dollars to help with the state budget deficit, Gresko said Connecticut lawmakers have to look at long-term effects on the population and how legal marijuana may impact state health agencies.

“I ask myself and some of the proponents, ‘If there wasn’t a financial windfall at the end of this, would we even be having the conversation?’” Gresko said. “Would we even be having the conversation? No.”

Gresko said the state has to look at more than money. Before he decides how he might vote if a bill reaches the House floor, he wants to look at everything.

Marijuana legislation “should be able to stand on its own merits without the money. It’s a long process,” he said. “I’m looking at after-the-fact and health dangers. Will the state have to pay more in the long term for substance abuse or health care treatment?”

So far, he’s received several letters from constituents regarding recreational marijuana. Five letters advocate for it, though they are form letters signed by different people, Gresko said, while three are urging No votes.

Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, knows how he would vote right now: solidly and firmly No.

“Nothing good can come from putting smoke in your lungs,” said McGorty, who noted that marijuana is listed as an illegal drug by the federal government.

McGorty said he is not swayed by the supposed success of Colorado’s marijuana legalization, either.

“Until the federal government legalizes it, it’s drug money. It’s illegal drug money,” McGorty said.

McGorty agrees that there are medicinal uses for marijuana, but he has not seen anything to suggest that it should be legalized.

“If there’s some part to be used for medical [purposes], that’s fine. There’s no recreational use. Marijuana is a drug and it should not be used recreationally,” McGorty said, adding that he believes marijuana is a “gateway drug” that will lead users to try harder drugs.

Sen. Ed Gomes, D-23, does not see marijuana as so harmful.

“Marijuana as a substance doesn’t bother me at all. Who didn’t smoke marijuana in the 60s? Just about everybody did,” said Gomes.

While Gomes does not have the negative view of marijuana that some of his fellow lawmakers have, he wants to hear from his constituents before deciding if he would vote to support any bill allowing for it to be used recreationally.

“People just being able to purchase marijuana and use it is different than people who need it for medicinal purposes,” said Gomes, who supported medical marijuana use in Connecticut. He also disagrees with those who think marijuana is a “gateway drug.”

“I know people personally who use it on more than a casual basis who will not use hard drugs. If it was a gateway drug, we would have a lot more people with problems,” he said.

Lawmakers still have questions

Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, said he has questions. Right now, however, he’d lean toward voting no to any legalization bill. Like Gresko, Kelly says potential dollars are the main reason the state is even considering legalizing marijuana, which he blames on state Democrats’ overspending when they had control of both Assembly chambers.

“It’s still an open question because federal law prohibits it. As far as Connecticut, we’re evaluating it because we have a revenue problem because the Democrat majority has been spending too much,” Kelly said. “I find it ironic to say that it’s good social policy to say it’s good to smoke marijuana and it’s bad social policy to smoke cigarettes.”

Kelly added that more review of what’s happening in Colorado needs to be done before Connecticut takes any action to legalize the plant.

“We need to bridle our spending first. This is just a distraction from what’s really important, and that’s getting our finances under control,” Kelly said.

Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-120, said Tuesday that she would have to look at any legalization bill “very carefully.” While she does not think Colorado’s experience has been all that positive, Connecticut has to be aware that a neighboring state, Massachusetts, has said yes to recreational usage.

“I think it’s premature to say if I’d support the bill or not. I need to hear more information and talk to more people,” she said.

Hoydick also worries that tax money from marijuana sales might not go to substance abuse programs, given that state lottery dollars that were to be earmarked for education programs instead ended up in the state’s general fund. The same happened to the state’s share of money from the 2013 settlement with tobacco companies.

Hoydick also agreed with Gresko that money appears to be the big driver for the marijuana legislation instead of policy.

“Would we be having this discussion if we were not in such a financial bind?” she said.

Hoydick said it would be interesting if the decision falls to residents in a statewide referendum.