LETTER: Thank you, Bobby Ramos

To the Editor:

Jan. 16, 2017 was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it was also the day that Connecticut honored those who best exemplify the great example of Martin Luther King Jr. Bobby Ramos was presented with the MLK award in Hartford for his many accomplishments in the spirit and tradition of MLK.

Why was Bobby Ramos selected for this award?

Bobby was a police officer in the town of Stratford for 25 years and he had the distinction of being the most highly decorated police officer in Stratford, ever! He was a police instructor, a SWAT team negotiator, president of the Stratford Guardians, head of the DARE/Community Affairs Office. He has received numerous awards from the American Police Hall of Fame

But he was not just a police officer. He did many things that were above and beyond the call of duty.

He created a basketball team of firefighters and policemen called the Blue Heat. They traveled the country playing games for charities . He truly cared about the youth of Stratford and he wanted to present a positive image of the Stratford police officer so that children might honor and respect and not fear the police.

He would take groups of youngsters to the movies, and Bobby would select a movie that would be “character building,” such as the Jackie Robinson story. Bobby would also raise money to buy computers to give to families that could not afford a computer. These are only examples of the many kind acts of Bobby Ramos.

Bobby was a shining light during his tenure as a policeman in the town of Stratford. Always a wide grin on his face, he was a gentle man that cared about everyone, he was a breath of fresh air and always a welcome sight, he was the policeman that truly served the community. Thank you for all you have done for the town of Stratford, we shall miss you.