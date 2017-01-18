EPA seeks input on what kind of wall should surround Raymark site

A permanent wall, as seen near the shoulders of major highways? A thinner temporary construction fence? A wooden wall to block out the noise?

Neighbors living near the former Raymark ball field will have to decide what kind of barrier they want in place before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency begins cleanup on the site.

Nearly three dozen residents and some town officials met with EPA officials last Thursday at the Birdseye Complex to review the possible options for a border, one that would encompass the ball field and the former Contract Plating site while Raymark waste is removed from other sites in town and capped at the ball field site. Cottage Place and Longbrook, Patterson, Hurd, and Clinton avenues are the areas of focus.

Anni Loughlin, an EPA superfund section chief, said the meeting was meant to gauge the interest of the immediate neighbors of the ball field, also known as Operable Unit 4 in the EPA’s remediation plan.

“We were trying to basically get a sense of maybe what a majority, or at least what the majority of certain areas, would want so we can accommodate their wishes as well,” Loughlin said.

Most of the people who signed posters at the front of the meeting room wanted a more permanent barrier, preferring not to see what’s on the Raymark ball field site during cleanup or after the EPA trucks leave the area.

One Cottage Place resident noted on a poster a preference “to have [a] border wall … along the entrance to Raymark.”

Stephanie Brackett, who lives on Cottage Place, prefers a permanent barrier unless it’s on the border of her property. If it’s next to her home, she’d rather have a temporary wall.

Brackett said she went through “living hell” when Raybestos did its initial cleanup and she’s not interested in doing that again.

“I want permanent barriers. I don’t care where they are,” she told EPA officials. “Any of you who think that you can grow a lot of greenery on top of the rock that we’re all built on, you’re nuts.”

Another resident wrote of also preferring a permanent wall, but said that choice is “subject to change with more information.”

Loughlin said they are seeking comments from about 38 abutting property owners of OU4. While there is no firm deadline for responses, Loughlin said, the EPA would like to hear from the neighbors by the middle of February in order to begin designing whatever border will be built.

“We want to finish the design quickly so that we can ultimately start the work,” Loughlin said. “We are trying to get everyone’s feedback.”

The fencing is part of the EPA’s plan to clean up four operable units around town containing Raymark waste. The $95-million plan will take waste from two other OUs — the Upper Ferry Creek area and 22 other sites around town — and relocate it to the Raymark ball field to be capped and sealed. The plan also calls for the installation of vapor systems in a variety of impacted buildings and structures to protect building occupants against the intrusion of volatile chemicals from contaminated groundwater into the air.