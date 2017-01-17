A man sought for nearly two weeks for allegedly stealing a gun from a car outside a Milford residence was captured in Stratford Tuesday, Jan. 17, after a brief foot chase.

Milford Police received a tip around 2:15 p.m. Monday reporting that 26-year-old Justin Parsell might be at the Stop & Shop in Stratford, just over Housatonic River from Devon.

Officers from Milford responded, and caught Parsell after he attempted to flee.

Parsell is accused of stealing an M4 Rifle, a ballistic vest and night vision goggles from an unlocked vehicle belonging to a Bridgeport police officer that was parked on Boothbay Road on Jan. 4. The stolen items were recovered a short time later, according to Milford police.

Parsell is charged on a warrant with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of an assault rifle and five counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of a silencer. Bond was set at $150,000.

According to The Connecticut Post, the items belonged to Bridgeport SWAT team member William Simpson, who has been placed on leave after leaving items in the back seat of an unlocked car. The officer could face penalties, the Post reported.

Madison Krieder, a woman police initially reported might be with Parsell, returned home after police announced they were looking for the suspect, according to Milford police.,