The Stratford Recreation Department will be hosting a grand opening for the Connecticut ASA/USA Softball Hall of Fame at Erin’s Gym in Stratford.

Currently we are looking for contact information for members of the Hall of Fame, so we can send out invites to this special occasion.

If you are a Hall of Famer or have any information on how to reach a Hall of Famer, please do not hesitate to contact us.

You can email us at [email protected] or call us at 203-285-4052.