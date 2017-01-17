Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturday, Jan. 21, 1:30.

Creating writing

High school and college students who love to write both prose and poetry are invited to this monthly workshop to share their writings and get feedback Monday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8, Board Room.

Smitten with Reading

The Stratford Library Adult Services Department is offering its first-ever adult winter reading program, Smitten with Reading, through Feb. 27. Participants in the program will fill out a ticket for each book read during the six-week program and drop it off at the Stratford Library. Those unable to come to the Library may send a direct message on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and include their name, telephone/email and book(s) read. There will be a weekly prize drawing for all readers who have entered. In conjunction with this program, the Library also is collecting new mittens for South End Community Center’s Coat Closet program. Readers are invited to donate mittens for the cause while entering the weekly drawing.

Crazy 8s Math

Children ages 5-8 play math games with a twist Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Noah Hawley’s acclaimed thriller Before the Fall Wednesday, Jan. 25, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include M.I. Shetterly’s Hidden Figures on Feb. 22 and special for Black History Month, Paul McLain’s Circling the Sun (March 22), Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl (April 26), Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea (May 31) and Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Leading to Reading parent workshop

Preschool parents and caregivers learn literacy tips and check out the Stratford Library’s Leading to Reading Kits Saturday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.

Coloring and Coffee

Come and experience the latest trend in relaxation, adult coloring books — Saturday, Jan. 28, 10-11:30 a.m., Lovell Room. The library will provide coloring pages and colored pencils. Coffee served and soothing music will play. Participants welcome to bring their own coloring materials. Free; adults only.

Fantasy crafts

Children ages 6-12 make crafts based on the popular Greek myth story, The Lightning Thief Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27 (Excel class), April 24 (Word class), May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Art exhibit

Original oils, acrylics and watercolor paintings by Milford artist Rick Senft will be the exhibit January through February. Exhibit is free and open to the public.

Monday Matinees

Denzel Washington recruits seven outlaws to help a town under siege in this remake of the Western classic The Magnificent Seven on Monday, Feb. 3, noon, Lovell Room. Rated PG:13, 133 minutes. Free and open to the public. Next in the series: Florence Foster Jenkins March 1; Sully April 10; Lion May 8; Arrival June 12.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, Feb. 6, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Future dates: March 6, April 3 and May 1.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4-5, Board Room.

Sunday Afternoon Talks

Sunday Afternoon Talks, a monthly series of informative talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, coordinated by Stratford resident and Library volunteer Charles Lautier:

Feb. 12: Leaf Cutter Ants by Dr. Barbara Beitch

March 5: Connecticut Town Greens by Professor Eric Lehman

April 2: Shakespeare: Myth and Reality by Dr. Francis DeStefano

May 7: Newspapers in the Civil War by Professor Hamish Lutris

Creative writing workshop

High school and college students who love to write both prose and poetry are invited to this monthly workshop to share their writings and get feedback Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8, Board Room.

Fall storytimes

Children’s department offers storytimes throughout the fall which are free and open to the public. School vacation and holiday schedules may vary. Registration is not required. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 for walkers ages 1-2. Siblings welcome. Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3 and up. Various stories, activities and crafts. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays at 10:30 for babies and young toddlers. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Move ‘n Groove meets two Wednesdays a month at 6:30 for ages 2-5.

Read Around Stratford

The Children’s Department encourages children to participate in a school year reading program called Read Around Stratford. Sign-ups continue through March 2017. Read 1,000 pages during the school year and come to a special party just for readers. Other prizes and special activities will be offered throughout the year. Read Around Stratford also takes monthly trips to different Stratford places. Both programs are courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.