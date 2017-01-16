Thomas A. Bacik, 73, of Stratford, sales manager at Honda Automobiles of Westport, died Jan. 10, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born and raised in Bridgeport, son of the late James Bacik and Mary (Timko) Bacik; U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War.

Survived by wife, Karen, daughters, Kara and her husband, Harry Gruss, Kristi Bacik and Kim Bacik, sister, Jean Casey and brother, Donald and his wife Connie Bacik, brother-in-law, Ronald and wife, Nancy Spehle, sister-in-law, Mary Ellen and husband, Jeffrey Zachman, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A life celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions: LOF Adaptive Skiers, c/o Karen Bacik, 75 Beth Drive, Stratford, CT 06614.