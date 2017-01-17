First Congregational Church hosts ‘Michael and Friends’ concert

First Congregational Church of Stratford will inaugurate its 2017 Rose Window Concert Series with “Michael and Friends” in concert on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m.

The concert will feature vocalist Michael Jovovich singing popular songs from the Great American Songbook and other jazz tunes. Dr. Joe Utterback, Director of Music at FCC, will lead the musical team playing piano, with Tony LaVorgna on sax, Eric Nyquist on guitar, Brian Coralian on percussion and Nick Macri on bass.

A free will offering will be collected to benefit the church’s Music Fund. All are welcome.

The church is located at 2301 Main Street, Stratford.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.