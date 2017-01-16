AAA Northeast holds annual Traffic Safety Message Contest

Students from kindergarten through grade 12 have the opportunity create a traffic safety message in the form of a video or poster on specific traffic safety topics which will ultimately be judged by AAA members. Submission deadline is April 10. Online voting will take place April 24 through May 8 and winners will be announced May 15.

Topics include: teen driver safety, distracted driving, impaired driving, passenger/occupant protection (seatbelts); car seats/booster seats; pedestrian safety/night visibility; AAA School Safety Patrol; bicycle helmet safety; drowsy driving; and speeding/aggressive driving.

“We hope students will reflect on their own behavior regarding safety while engaging the public with their creations,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast’s public affairs specialist.

The winning posters will be showcased in a 2018 calendar and artwork and videos will be displayed on AAA.com/SafetyMatters. Entries must be submitted this website or mailed to AAA Northeast, 110 Royal Little Dr., Providence, R.I. 02904, Attention: Public Affairs.

Based on online voting, one grand prize winner will receive $1,000 and three runners-up from each grade category will receive $300, $200 and $100 prizes, respectively.

Posters and videos will be judged on the basis of originality, creativity, visual impact and slogan relevance/creativity. Posters must measure no larger than 8.5 x 11 inches and may be vertical or horizontal in orientation; Video entries must be in a public service announcement format with a title slide and no longer than two minutes in length.

For full contest details, instructions, and prize information, visit AAA.com/SafetyMatters.