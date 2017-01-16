Stratford honors memory Of Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. could have taken an easy route in life. Instead, said Rev. Robert Atkins, he chose to stand up and fight for equal rights for African-Americans and all Americans seeking justice and equality.

“Martin Luther King could have chose a nice job. He chose the hard way,” said Atkins, pastor of Stratford Baptist Church. “He didn’t want to be famous. That was not his game. He was a world changer. He changed the world.”

The change still reverberates today.

Dozens of people paused on Sunday to honor the famed civil rights icon during an ecumenical service at the Stratford United Methodist Church. The Stratford Clergy Association hosts the King service annually on the weekend leading into the national Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

While the United States has made plenty of progress on the civil rights front, more strides need to be made, Atkins said.

“We haven’t gotten there yet. We haven’t really gotten to the place where he wanted us to be,” Atkins continued, adding that even though King is not here, his efforts are still being felt. Rev. Atkins made a parallel between King and Moses, noting that both men sacrificed for their people.

“One day he will lead us .Even after his death he is still leading people. Moses is still leading people to the Promised Land. Moses chose to listen to god and see his people free even at the cost of his own life,” Atkins said.

Rev. Jeff Lukens of Lordship Community Church remarked that justice is meant for all, not just for a select few.

“We remember Dr. King remarking that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Lukens, reminding those in attendance part of King’s message.

“I’m here to support the life of Martin Luther King and the struggle he had for civil rights,” Stratford United Methodist Church member Anndrea Archer said.

Among King’s honors were the Nobel Pea

ce Prize in 1964. He was also posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“This is one of my favorite services of the year,” added Stratford United Methodist Church member Ray Huey, adding that the annual event is particularly timely given current media attention toward racial problems.

“I think it’s needed more during these stressful times than ever before,” Huey said.

Rev. Simeon Law, of Stratford Methodist Church, was among the participants, along with Rev. Michal Gitner of St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, Rev. Scott Lee of Christ Episcopal Church, Rev. Ed Rawls and Rev. Meg Williams both of First Congregational Church, Pastor William Sutton of First Baptist Church.

The service was used to help fund the Scholarship in honor of Dr King given annually to Stratford and Bunnell high school students by the Stratford Clergy Association.