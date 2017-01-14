Stratford Star

Stratford clergy to host MLK service on Sunday

By Stratford Star on January 14, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Clergy Association will present an ecumenical service honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The service will begin at 3 p.m. at the Stratford United Methodist Church, located at 2600 Main Street.

Donations made at the service will help fund the Stratford Clergy Association’s program awarding scholarships to deserving graduating seniors from Stratford High and Bunnell High schools. Rev. Simeon Law is the host pastor. Rev. Bobby Adkins of the Stratford Baptist Church will deliver the message. Chris Muller, director of music at Stratford United Methodist Church, will lead the choir.

