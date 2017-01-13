The Bunnell Bulldogs, led by freshman forward Max Edwards, defeated SWC boys basketball rival New Milford 67-49 in Stratford on Friday.

Edwards led the Bulldogs with 21 points while senior captain Zhyaire Fernandes had 16 and fellow captain Brett Bogdwicz had 10 points.

Matthew Brevard led the Green Wave with 11 points while senior forward Matthew Muckerman added 10 points.

“Some of these sophomores are starting to develop,” said Bunnell coach Pat Yerina. “Khalid (Moreland) is playing better, Eli (Alexandre) is getting in the game, Max is a freshman getting better every game and then you throw in our seniors, Josh Vazquez, Brett Bogdwicz and Zhyaire (Fernandes). It helps them because they’ve been around for a while.”

The Bulldogs (6-3) started the game with 3-pointers from Bogdwicz and Vasquez.

Da’quann Proctor followed with a three for New Milford, before Edwards made back-to-back layups and Fernandes got his first to take a 12-4 lead.

Proctor answered with another 3-pointer, followed by baskets from Fernandes and Edwards. Shane Fedigan and Christopher Pesantez each had hoops for the Green Wave, before Alexandre nailed a three to give Bunnell a 20-12 lead after one.

Edwards continued dominating the low post with the first five Bunnell points in the second period.

Bogdwicz followed with a three and Moreland scored on a layup to make it 30-19. Edwards and Alexandre finished the half with layups for a 34-21 lead at the half.

Edwards started the second half with a three-point play.

New Milford followed with a Muckerman layup and a three from Max Vaughey.

Kwann Geer then scored his first points of the game on a layup, that Muckerman answered with another two.

That started the Green Wave on a 12-2 run which make it a three-point game at 41-38. Chris Gesauldi led the run with eight points.

The Bulldogs pulled away with a jump shot from Edwards, a Geer layup and two Bogdwicz foul shots. Bogdwicz finished the third quarter with a fadeaway jumper to give Bunnell a 49-41 lead.

Anthony Trochhio started the fourth quarter with a three then Fernandes followed with a layup. His first two of nine points he scored in the fourth quarter.

Muckerman followed with a layup, before Bunnell went off on a 13-0 run. Besides Fernandes’ nine, Bunnell added buckets from Edwards and Moreland to seal the 67-49 victory.