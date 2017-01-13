Mondays @ 7 offers job search help

Paul Stuhlman, co-founder, JobSearchDx LLC, will present “Introducing a New Technology to Speed your Job Search, the Job Search Diagnostic™” to Mondays @ 7 Networking Group on Jan. 16, at 8 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road.

The Job Search Diagnostic™ is the first-of-its-kind “expert system” (patent pending) that provides highly personalized feedback and advice to speed your search — and help you land faster.

It evaluates your effectiveness across a comprehensive framework of 3 Principles & 22 Factors™ that determine success. You’ll learn what you’re doing well, where you need improvement, and most importantly — how to get better results.

Paul will give an overview of this resource and discuss the 22 Factors™ that determine success in the job search.

[email protected] is a networking and job search skills organization. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Email: [email protected]. Website: mondaysat7.org.

Schedule: Networking and announcements, 7-8 a.m.; presentation with Q&A, 8-9 a.m.; clean-up, 9-9:15 a.m.

Directions: United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57). Merritt Parkway, exit 42. Drive about one-quarter mile north, the entrance is on the left. Park in back on the right. Enter and walk down the right corridor.