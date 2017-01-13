Stolen handicap-accessible van recovered

Things are back to normal for the McDowell family as the family’s handicap-accessible van is back where it belongs.

James McDowell said Friday that he was told Thursday that Bridgeport Police located the 2003 Dodge Caravan that was stolen last Friday from outside the McDowell’s Ruby Lane home. The van was found in Bridgeport’s north end.

The van was converted to transport McDowell’s 24-year-old son Jamie, who has cerebral palsy.

McDowell picked up the van on Thursday from Bud’s Towing and Truck Service in Bridgeport.

McDowell said the van sustained damage to the steering column as whoever stole the van took out the vehicle’s ignition. Still, the van is driveable, he said.

“We’re elated,” McDowell said Friday. “We’re using it again to go to events. I went to pick [Jamie] up from his day program. I’m glad to have it back and get back to our old routine.”

News of the van’s theft touched many of McDowell’s neighbors, who raised nearly $8,000 on a GoFundMe fund-raising campaign to assist the family in getting a new van. Some people even offered to donate another van to the family.

McDowell says he plans to return all of the money raised on the GoFundMe page.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have to take them up on anything. But it’s good to know everyone was there for us,” McDowell said.

Police are still investigating the van theft.