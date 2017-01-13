Serena needs a home

Serena is an adorable, overly affectionate, female spayed, gray/brown tabby mix cat with green eyes, about 3-years young, mellow, and also playful.

She is healthy, loves to be with you, and may follow you around at times.

Serena is a real lovebug. She is such a loving, and well behaved cat. She is not shy at all and has so much love to give back. Photos do not do her justice; once you meet her you will see. She will be your best friend for life. She loves attention.

Serena may be fine with another mellow cat. She would be great company for someone alone as well.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].